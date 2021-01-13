Ethiopian military fighter violated Sudan’s airspace: statement

January 13, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - An Ethiopian fighter jet briefly violated Sudan’s air space on the country’s eastern border area, the foreign ministry said Wednesday
The Sudanese government termed the move as "a dangerous and unjustified escalation" saying it could have dangerous consequences and cause more tension in the border region.
Sudan and Ethiopia are moving towards military confrontation after reports of troops buildup on the two sides of the border.
"The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns this escalation from the Ethiopian side, as it demands that such hostilities not be repeated in the future," said the statement adding it would have "dangerous repercussions on the future of bilateral relations".
In a related development, the Sudanese army said the head of the Sovereign Council arrived at the headquarters of the eastern command in Gadaref to follow up the military situation closely.
Also, Sudanese army chief of staff, Lt Gen Mohamed Osman al-Hussein and senior military commanders on Wednesday morning arrived in the troubled eastern Sudan border area after the recent killing of seven people by Ethiopian forces.
(ST)
