Sudanese Coptic say facing restrictions to build new churches

Coptic Church, Khartoum Amarat
January 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudan’s Coptic Church official said they are still facing difficulties to get permission for the construction of new churches despite the regime change in Sudan in April 2019.

The International Christian Concern released a statement on 10 January saying that Sudanese Christian they are still facing the same administrative hindrances similar to the situation under the former Islamist regime.

According to the group, Hani Faiz Butros of the Coptic Church told the BBC that the Sudanese authorities have rejected their request for the construction of a new church

“For 11 months now, we have been seeking permission to construct one church, but it has not been approved,” he told BBC Arabic Radio.

He further said that two years after the fall of the former regime, the new government did not return their properties confiscated by the former regime.

There are over 500,000 Coptic in Sudan mainly in Khartoum, El Obeid in North Kordofan, River Nile and Gezira States, and eastern Sudan.

In August 2019, a Coptic Sudanese was picked for the membership of the Sovereign Council.

The Constitutional Declaration of 17 August 2019 ensures the freedom of religious belief and worship and for the free exercise of religious expression.

(ST)

