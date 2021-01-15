Sudan, South Sudan agree to expand oil cooperation

January 14, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and South Sudan agreed to expand cooperation in the oil production, said a Sudanese official on Thursday.
Undersecretary for the Oil Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Mining Hamid Suleiman returned from Juba after meetings on ways to increase oil production with his South Sudanese counterpart.
Upon his arrival to Khartoum Suleiman stated that the two sides signed a number of agreements to establish a joint partnership on the seismic data processing and seismic interpretation which are a key tool to explore hydrocarbons.
Further, the two parties agreed to draft a protocol for cooperation in the field of oil training and capacity building enabling South Sudanese to benefit from training centres, laboratories, refineries and other facilities in Sudan.
The Sudanese official said the two sides discussed producing El-Obeid refinery with additional oil crude to cover the needs of the two countries in gasoline.
In May 2020, Khartoum requested Juba to supply Sudan with 20,000 barrels per day for El-Obeid refinery.
Last October, a South Sudanese oil marketing firm announced a plan to construct a $500 million refinery in the Paloch oil fields of Upper Nile State.
Trinity Energy said the production of the new refinery will contribute to cover the needs of South Sudan besides Ethiopia and Sudan in the future.
Also, the state-owned Nilepet announced a plan to build four refineries in Bentiu, Paloch, Thiangrial and Pagak.
(ST)
