 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 15 January 2021

Sudan, South Sudan agree to expand oil cooperation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 14, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and South Sudan agreed to expand cooperation in the oil production, said a Sudanese official on Thursday.

A man examines a leaking oil pipe line at a pumping station built next to his village on land that was once used for agriculture, Paloch, South Sudan, January 20, 2010 (Sven Torfinn)Undersecretary for the Oil Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Mining Hamid Suleiman returned from Juba after meetings on ways to increase oil production with his South Sudanese counterpart.

Upon his arrival to Khartoum Suleiman stated that the two sides signed a number of agreements to establish a joint partnership on the seismic data processing and seismic interpretation which are a key tool to explore hydrocarbons.

Further, the two parties agreed to draft a protocol for cooperation in the field of oil training and capacity building enabling South Sudanese to benefit from training centres, laboratories, refineries and other facilities in Sudan.

The Sudanese official said the two sides discussed producing El-Obeid refinery with additional oil crude to cover the needs of the two countries in gasoline.

In May 2020, Khartoum requested Juba to supply Sudan with 20,000 barrels per day for El-Obeid refinery.

Last October, a South Sudanese oil marketing firm announced a plan to construct a $500 million refinery in the Paloch oil fields of Upper Nile State.

Trinity Energy said the production of the new refinery will contribute to cover the needs of South Sudan besides Ethiopia and Sudan in the future.

Also, the state-owned Nilepet announced a plan to build four refineries in Bentiu, Paloch, Thiangrial and Pagak.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Invisible female victims of armed militia attacks in Darfur 2021-01-08 15:19:56 By SIHA Network* On October 19th 2020, an armed group burned down the IDP camps of Oum Assal, Babanousa and Om Zegerat in Gerida locality. Gerida locality is composed of a number of villages (...)

Account Inventory for December Revolution in Sudan 2020-12-19 20:34:35 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of Sudan's Third Revolution as some like to call it, two years later during which Much has been achieved but risks still remain, (...)

SPLM pinning tales of lies to cover up failures! 2020-12-17 20:03:56 by: Khor Dol Kai It should be very clear, by now, that no single progress will be made or ever made-whether in short or long run-to reverse the damages already done and the seeds of division (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.