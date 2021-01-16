France to host Sudan’s investment conference in May: diplomat

January 15, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - French envoy discussed with the senior Sudanese officials the ongoing preparations for a high-level economic conference for economic investment in Sudan next May.

Jean Michel Dumont, France Special’s Envoy for Sudan was this week in Khartoum where he met with the Sudanese cabinet affairs minister and the head of the Sovereign Council.

"The meeting reviewed the distinguished relations between the two countries since the establishment of the transitional government and the ongoing arrangements and preparations for holding the Sudan International Conference on Investment in the French capital, Paris, during the second half of next May," said a statement released by the cabinet office on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after his meeting with the head of the Sovereign Council on Thursday, Dumont told reporters he extended an invitation to Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and to the Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to take part in the international meeting next May.

The conference aims to encourage foreign investment and financial flows through banks and businessmen to Sudan, he said.

The conference will convey a message that "It is now possible to work, invest and develop business in this country," he stressed.

In a meeting with Hamdok in Paris on 30 September 2019, Macron pledged to host an international conference to mobilize international public and private investors to work in Sudan after its removal from the U.S. terror list.

The conference is expected to discuss ways to ease foreign debt

