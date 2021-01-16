Ethiopian military denies Sudan airspace violation

January 15, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Ethiopian Army Chief of Staff denied that a military plane violated the Sudanese airspace before to accuse some members of the government in Khartoum of seeking to implement the agenda of a third party.

Birhanu Jula Gelalcha (VOA photo)

"If we go to war, it will be done openly, not secretly," said General Birhanu Jula Gelalcha in statements to the Voice of America in Amharic on Friday.

Berhanu minimised the attacks by militiamen saying such attacks happens since long-time ago and should not be perceived as instigated by the Ethiopian government but sometimes there are businessmen behind it.

He further pointed an accusing finger to a third party saying they seek to instrumentalize the situation to achieve their goals.

"There are people who want us to make the wrong decision and fall into their trap," further said Berhanu.

"The group is working to mislead the people of Sudan and Ethiopia,"

Ethiopian Prime Minister and other officials spoke about a third party that seeking to drive the two countries to the war but they did not accuse openly any country.

The Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was outside the country for over 10 days. But, he did not interrupt his private visit to the UAE after the border escalation with Ethiopia.

Gelalcha who is the Chief of General Staff of Ethiopia since 4 November 2020 served as the Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) from 2014 to 2016.

(ST)