UN Secretary-General appoint South African diplomat as UNMISS chief

January 15, 2020 (JUBA) - U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday appointed a South African diplomat Nicholas Haysom as his Special Representative, Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Haysom will succeed David Shearer of New Zealand to who led the UNMISS for four years after his appointment in December 2016.

The South African diplomat is familiar with Sudanese issues.

From 2002 to 2005 was the principal adviser to the Mediator in the Sudanese peace process that led to the end of civil war in Sudan and paved the way for South Sudan’s independence in 2011.

Also, he was the UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan from March of 2016 to 2018.

Haysom served as the Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Sudan in 2019-2020. He was one of the candidates considered for the post of the head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan.

The new UNMISS chief who is a jurist clashed with the Somali President Muhamed Abdullahi when he q questioned the legal basis of the arrest of Mukhtar Robow, an opposition leader arrested in Ethiopia by the African Union force and handed over to the Somali government.

