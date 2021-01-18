 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 18 January 2021

Ethiopian army releases eight Sudanese military captives

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ethiopian force that had fled to Sudan was handed over the the Ethiopian army (ST photo)January 17, 2021 (GADAREF) - Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) on Sunday handed over to the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) eight soldiers who were captured during border clashes between the two sides last December.

The eight Sudanese militaries, seven soldiers and one officer, have been released after talks between the two sides, Sudanese army sources told the Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

The handover took place in the border area near the Gallabat, said the military official without further details about the nature of the deal struck between the two parties.

The Sudanese army last December handed over to the federal army several Ethiopian soldiers.

The released soldiers had been captured in Jebel Abu Teyyour during on December 12, when the Sudanese forces were deployed in the mountainous area.

Relations between Sudan and Ethiopia are strained after the redeployment of the army on the Sudanese territory on the border areas for the first time since 1995.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok reiterated that Sudan does not intend to go to war with any country, and stressed that the armed forces have re-deployed within the Sudanese territory.

On the other hand, Ethiopian militiamen killed two shepherds in the Eastern Gallabat locality.

The mayor of Al-Lahuwin, Mohamed Ibrahim Jumaa, told the Sudan Tribune Sunday that the attack took place late on Saturday night when the Ethiopian militia killed two brothers with sharp tools.

"The militia looted about 250 sheep and fled them into Ethiopian territory after crossing the river," Jumaa said.

"Saturday’s incident is the third in 3 months, as the number of victims from the Al-Lahuwin tribe increased to 12," he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Invisible female victims of armed militia attacks in Darfur 2021-01-08 15:19:56 By SIHA Network* On October 19th 2020, an armed group burned down the IDP camps of Oum Assal, Babanousa and Om Zegerat in Gerida locality. Gerida locality is composed of a number of villages (...)

Account Inventory for December Revolution in Sudan 2020-12-19 20:34:35 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of Sudan's Third Revolution as some like to call it, two years later during which Much has been achieved but risks still remain, (...)

SPLM pinning tales of lies to cover up failures! 2020-12-17 20:03:56 by: Khor Dol Kai It should be very clear, by now, that no single progress will be made or ever made-whether in short or long run-to reverse the damages already done and the seeds of division (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.