January 17, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok affirmed on Sunday his government’s commitment to implement the Juba Peace Agreement.

Hamdok and the South Sudanese Chief Mediator Tut Gatluak discussed the implementation of the Juba peace agreement as the new transitional government has not been formed.

"Hamdok affirmed the commitment of the transitional government to implement the Sudan Peace Agreement so that the citizen enjoys security and stability (...)," said a statement released by the cabinet office after the meeting.

He "urged all parties and partners to work diligently to abide by the agreement and overcome the obstacles they encounter," further stressed the statement.

The discussions between the factions of Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and between them and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) have just been finalized last week as the armed groups have been given seven of the 26 ministries.

Now the formation of the new cabinet is delayed by the discussions between the FFC factions.

The Sudan Tribune learnt on Sunday that the alliance is awaiting the nominees of the National Umma Party.

After the meeting, Gatluak stated he discussed with Hamdok the need to implement the provisions of the Sudan Peace Agreement signed last October in Juba, especially, "the formation of the government, legislative councils and all the provisions contained in the agreement".

The presidential adviser further said he would continue meetings with all the peace partners to approve the nominations for the cabinet.

