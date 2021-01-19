Over 40 people killed in new tribal clashes in South Darfur

January 18, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Over 40 people are killed as a result of bloody confrontations between the Fallata and Rizeigat tribes in Al-Tawil area of Gereida locality, about 100 km south of the South Darfur State’s capital Nyala on Monday

The new inter-communal clashes took place after clashes between nomadic Arabs and internally displaced persons from the Massalit tribe in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state where the death toll reached 129 people.

The Governor of South Darfur, Musa Mahdi, confirmed to the Sudan Tribune the bloody clashes between the Fallata and the Rizeigat, saying that searches and counting of the victims were still going on.

"The State Government has taken security measures, including strengthening the security forces, and directives to deal decisively and promptly with the outlaws to restore the order and prevent the expansion of confrontations to other areas," Mahdi added.

The governor further said that forces from the neighbouring East Darfur State have been deployed in his state to prevent the extension of the tribal clashes in the border areas of the two states.

He stressed that the security situation is stable now in the Tawil after the deployment of military forces.

According to eyewitnesses from the al-Tawil area, at least 40 people were killed as a result of the confrontations between the Rizeigat and Fallata, which is the second between the two sides within two weeks.

This month, gunmen from the Rizeigat tribe attacked al-Tawil. At least 10 people were killed from both sides.

The Fallata and Rizeigat tribes clash often over stolen livestock.

