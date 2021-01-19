UN chief urges Sudan to de-escalate Darfur tribal violence

January 18, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Secretary-General said deeply concerned by the surge of tribal attacks in West Darfur and urged the Sudanese government to do the needful to stop the violence.
Arab gunmen waged a revenge attack on a displacement camp outside El-Geneina, the capital of West Darfur State after the murder of a member of their tribe by a resident of Krinding camp.
"The Secretary-General calls on the Sudanese authorities to expend all efforts to de-escalate the situation and bring an end to the fighting, restore law and order and ensure the protection of civilians, in accordance with the Government’s National Plan for Civilian Protection," reads a statement by Stephane Dujarric, UN Spokesman for the Secretary-General.
António Guterres expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.
Over 50,000 people have been displaced from Krinding camp and nearby area.
Save the Children voiced concern about the state of health facilities in the area adding received "disturbing photos of injured and dying people on the floors and corridors of hospitals" (...) and "reports of large numbers of injured people arriving at health facilities with few medical staff".
The death toll has risen to 129 dead and 198 wounded, including children and newborn according to a statement released by the West Darfur State Doctors Committee on Monday.
(ST)
