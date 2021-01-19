January 18, 2021 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir has congratulated his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni upon his recent re-election in the general elections held last week.

Presidents Yoweri Museveni (L) and Salva Kiir at South Sudan’s ruling party meeting in Juba, May 3, 2018 (Courtesy photo)

Museveni was declared the winner of the Ugandan presidential election held on January 14 with 58.64 per cent of total votes, defeating 10 other presidential candidates who contested.

Kiir, in a statement issued on Monday, said Museveni’s re-election demonstrated the “trust” people had in the country’s ruling party.

“On behalf of the people of Republic of South Sudan, allow me to congratulate you on your re-election as President of Uganda. Your election victory is a testament of trust that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has earned from Ugandans. As well, it is a sign of their appreciation for the efforts you have made towards developing Uganda in the last 34 years,” party reads the statement.

It added, “Under your leadership, Uganda has remained a key regional partner, both in economic and peace support in the region. The people of South Sudan are particularly grateful for your contribution for restoration of peace in our country as exemplified by Uganda’s position as one of our peace guarantors”.

Voting and result tallying took place while the country faced an information black out, following the internet shut down.

The United States on Sunday called for an audit of last Thursday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, citing “credible reports” of pre-election violence and election irregularities.

In a statement, the US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said: “We are deeply troubled by the many credible reports of security force violence during the pre-election period and election irregularities during the polls. We strongly urge independent, credible, impartial and thorough investigations into these reports and that those responsible be held accountable.”

Ortagus condemned the continuing attacks on political candidates and urged “the government to respect their human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression”.

The US provides nearly $1 billion (Shs3.7 trillion) annually in bilateral assistance to Uganda.

(ST)