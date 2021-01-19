 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 19 January 2021

Sudan protesters burn Israeli flag in anti-normalization ties rally

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 18, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Dozens of Sudanese protesters on Sunday burned the Israeli flag during a rally against Khartoum’s recent signing of a deal on normalizing relations with the Jewish state.

Demonstrators, AP reported, gathered outside the cabinet offices in Khartoum, chanting anti-Israel slogans and carrying banners reading, "normalization is betrayal" and "normalization is a crime."

On January 6, Sudan and the United States signed an accord that paves the way for normalizing ties with Israel, making it the third Arab country to sign the "Abraham Accords."

Washington and Khartoum inked the "Abraham Accords," bringing forward a process of normalization of Sudan’s ties with Israel.

The protesters who said they belonged to an anti-normalization group, also carried banners reading "down with Abraham accords" and "Abraham Accords are American blackmail in exchange for submission”, according to AP.

The accord is the fruit of efforts by Sudan’s transitional government, which took over power after the April 2019 removal of president Omar al-Bashir, to forge closer ties with the US government.

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organisation involved with immigration says that an increasing number of Sudanese migrants in Israel should be on their way back now that Israel and Sudan have reached a normalization deal.

In a recent interview with the Jerusalem Post, Yonatan Jakubowicz, the executive director of the Israeli Immigration Policy Center, a non-governmental entity that campaigns for deporting Africans who arrived in Israel illegally, said that “Sudan is an interesting case because we have developments at the same time on two fronts.”

He was referring to Israel’s recent normalization deal with Khartoum.

“It is important to stress, which people don’t always understand, that the main issue with returning [African migrants] to Sudan in general was that Israel didn’t have [diplomatic] relations with Sudan. That was the official position,” Jakubowicz told Jerusalem Post.

He added, “regardless of people who come from different areas – Darfur, the Nuba Mountains – there was a claim by pro-migrant NGOs that even people who were economically [motivated] migrants… and even people from Arab descent, would be in danger if they went back to Sudan because they would be punished for entering Israel and being on Israeli soil.

Sudan signed the accords less than a month after Washington removed Khartoum from its "state sponsors of terrorism" blacklist.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Invisible female victims of armed militia attacks in Darfur 2021-01-08 15:19:56 By SIHA Network* On October 19th 2020, an armed group burned down the IDP camps of Oum Assal, Babanousa and Om Zegerat in Gerida locality. Gerida locality is composed of a number of villages (...)

Account Inventory for December Revolution in Sudan 2020-12-19 20:34:35 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of Sudan's Third Revolution as some like to call it, two years later during which Much has been achieved but risks still remain, (...)

SPLM pinning tales of lies to cover up failures! 2020-12-17 20:03:56 by: Khor Dol Kai It should be very clear, by now, that no single progress will be made or ever made-whether in short or long run-to reverse the damages already done and the seeds of division (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.