Sudan protesters burn Israeli flag in anti-normalization ties rally

January 18, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Dozens of Sudanese protesters on Sunday burned the Israeli flag during a rally against Khartoum’s recent signing of a deal on normalizing relations with the Jewish state.

Demonstrators, AP reported, gathered outside the cabinet offices in Khartoum, chanting anti-Israel slogans and carrying banners reading, "normalization is betrayal" and "normalization is a crime."

On January 6, Sudan and the United States signed an accord that paves the way for normalizing ties with Israel, making it the third Arab country to sign the "Abraham Accords."

Washington and Khartoum inked the "Abraham Accords," bringing forward a process of normalization of Sudan’s ties with Israel.

The protesters who said they belonged to an anti-normalization group, also carried banners reading "down with Abraham accords" and "Abraham Accords are American blackmail in exchange for submission”, according to AP.

The accord is the fruit of efforts by Sudan’s transitional government, which took over power after the April 2019 removal of president Omar al-Bashir, to forge closer ties with the US government.

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organisation involved with immigration says that an increasing number of Sudanese migrants in Israel should be on their way back now that Israel and Sudan have reached a normalization deal.

In a recent interview with the Jerusalem Post, Yonatan Jakubowicz, the executive director of the Israeli Immigration Policy Center, a non-governmental entity that campaigns for deporting Africans who arrived in Israel illegally, said that “Sudan is an interesting case because we have developments at the same time on two fronts.”

He was referring to Israel’s recent normalization deal with Khartoum.

“It is important to stress, which people don’t always understand, that the main issue with returning [African migrants] to Sudan in general was that Israel didn’t have [diplomatic] relations with Sudan. That was the official position,” Jakubowicz told Jerusalem Post.

He added, “regardless of people who come from different areas – Darfur, the Nuba Mountains – there was a claim by pro-migrant NGOs that even people who were economically [motivated] migrants… and even people from Arab descent, would be in danger if they went back to Sudan because they would be punished for entering Israel and being on Israeli soil.

Sudan signed the accords less than a month after Washington removed Khartoum from its "state sponsors of terrorism" blacklist.

(ST)