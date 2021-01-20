NAS condemns killing of civilians in Upper Nile’s Maban county

January 19, 2021 (MOROBO) – The opposition National Salvation Front (NAS) has condemned all forms of violence, including the displacement of unarmed civilians, from villages in Maban county of Upper Nile state, urging cessation of hostilities.

The map of Upper Nile state

At least seven people were killed and four others wounded in the Paloch area of Melut County in South Sudan’s Upper Nile State when they were attacked by a group of armed men on Saturday.

Some of the displaced civilians reportedly fled to Sudan and Ethiopia.

“The leadership of NAS urges all the armed groups involved in the incidences to cease hostilities on civilians and allow for humanitarian access to the affected areas,” NAS said in a statement.

The hold-out opposition group said it stands in solidarity with the affected and unarmed displaced civilians, calling on international humanitarian agencies to respond and support those affected.

“We equally urge all the human rights bodies to investigate the hostilities and hold the culprits to account,” stressed the statement.

NAS, which is not a party to the 2018 revitalized peace deal, signed a truce agreement with the government in Rome on January 12, 2020.

(ST)