NAS condemns killing of civilians in Upper Nile’s Maban county

January 19, 2021 (MOROBO) – The opposition National Salvation Front (NAS) has condemned all forms of violence, including the displacement of unarmed civilians, from villages in Maban county of Upper Nile state, urging cessation of hostilities.
At least seven people were killed and four others wounded in the Paloch area of Melut County in South Sudan’s Upper Nile State when they were attacked by a group of armed men on Saturday.
Some of the displaced civilians reportedly fled to Sudan and Ethiopia.
“The leadership of NAS urges all the armed groups involved in the incidences to cease hostilities on civilians and allow for humanitarian access to the affected areas,” NAS said in a statement.
The hold-out opposition group said it stands in solidarity with the affected and unarmed displaced civilians, calling on international humanitarian agencies to respond and support those affected.
“We equally urge all the human rights bodies to investigate the hostilities and hold the culprits to account,” stressed the statement.
NAS, which is not a party to the 2018 revitalized peace deal, signed a truce agreement with the government in Rome on January 12, 2020.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Invisible female victims of armed militia attacks in Darfur 2021-01-08 15:19:56 By SIHA Network* On October 19th 2020, an armed group burned down the IDP camps of Oum Assal, Babanousa and Om Zegerat in Gerida locality. Gerida locality is composed of a number of villages (...)
Account Inventory for December Revolution in Sudan 2020-12-19 20:34:35 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of Sudan's Third Revolution as some like to call it, two years later during which Much has been achieved but risks still remain, (...)
SPLM pinning tales of lies to cover up failures! 2020-12-17 20:03:56 by: Khor Dol Kai It should be very clear, by now, that no single progress will be made or ever made-whether in short or long run-to reverse the damages already done and the seeds of division (...)
MORE