Germany to host Friends of Sudan meeting next week

January 19, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Berlin will host a meeting for the Friends of Sudan group on January 28, said a German official who arrived in Khartoum to prepare for the meeting.
Philipp Ackermann, the German Foreign Office’s Director for the relations with the Middle East and North Africa met on Tuesday with the Sudanese Prime Minister to discuss the upcoming FOS meeting.
Following the meeting, Akermann said that the meeting discussed the Sudanese economic situation and announced that his country will host a meeting for the Friends of Sudan on Thursday 28 January.
"It is very important for us before this meeting to get acquainted with the government’s vision on various issues and its implementation plans over the coming months," he further said.
The German official said he congratulated the Prime Minister on the Juba Peace Agreement, Sudan removal from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism and its restoration of its sovereign immunities stressing that it represents an important achievement for Sudan.
Last June, Berlin hosted the Sudan partnership conference which pledged $1.8 billion to support the plans of the transitional government to implement economic reforms paving the way for its reintegration into the international financial system.
(ST)
