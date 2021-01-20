 
 
 
Sudan to train South Sudanese technical engineers

January 19, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan and Sudan have agreed to a draft agreement in which Sudan will offer training services to South Sudanese technical engineers.

A worker at the power plant of an oil processing facility in South Sudan’s Unity state on 22 April 2012 (Photo: Reuters)

The deal, reached at a three-day meeting between their two countries, serves to facilitate the development of oil management skills in South Sudan as well as resume production in key oil fields.

The agreement is motivated by both nations aiming to boost production to establish a post-COVID-19 and economic recovery.

“The technical meeting between the two petroleum ministries enabled an agreement on how to form a friendly relationship to make sure that we benefit from our resources,” said Awow Daniel Chuang, Undersecretary of South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum.

For his part, Dr. Hamid Suliman Hamid, the Undersecretary of Sudan’s Ministry of Energy and Mining said Sudan has long term and systematic training programs with special focus on oil production.

“Additionally, the two countries will share the products,” he stressed.

South Sudan became the world’s youngest country after it split from Sudan in 2011, but its oil production was affected when a civil war broke out in December 2013.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

