 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 21 January 2021

Three aid workers killed during West Darfur tribal attacks: UN

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Bodies of the victims of attacks on the residents of Krinding camp on 16 January 2021 (ST photo)January 20, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Three aid workers were killed during the recent revenge attacks on the residents of displacement camp outside the capital of West Darfur state, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator said.

In a statement released on Wednesday the acting Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Babacar Cissé said that "three staff members of aid organizations, one with his family" were killed during the attack of 16 January.

Cissé "stressed the necessity of safety and security of the people receiving and delivering aid and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable," says the statement.

159 displaced were killed and over 200 injured in an attack carried out by gunmen from Arab tribes after the murder of a tribal man near Krinding camp on Saturday.

The Sudanese government said on Tuesday working to fulfil its full responsibility to maintain security in Darfur and to protect civilians.

In line with the Juba peace agreement of 3 October, the government and the armed groups have to deploy 12,000 troops, the half of this force should be provided by the former armed groups.

"The government and peace partners are exerting great efforts to meet these responsibilities, through activating the joint tripartite mechanism and implementing the national plan to protect civilians," further asserted the statement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfuris call for protection in vain 2021-01-21 06:45:46 By Mohamed Osman “It is the same as in the old days,” Adam Rojal, a coordinator in an internally displaced community in Sudan’s Darfur region told me recently, describing ongoing violence from (...)

Invisible female victims of armed militia attacks in Darfur 2021-01-08 15:19:56 By SIHA Network* On October 19th 2020, an armed group burned down the IDP camps of Oum Assal, Babanousa and Om Zegerat in Gerida locality. Gerida locality is composed of a number of villages (...)

Account Inventory for December Revolution in Sudan 2020-12-19 20:34:35 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of Sudan's Third Revolution as some like to call it, two years later during which Much has been achieved but risks still remain, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.