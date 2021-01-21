Three aid workers killed during West Darfur tribal attacks: UN

January 20, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Three aid workers were killed during the recent revenge attacks on the residents of displacement camp outside the capital of West Darfur state, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator said.

In a statement released on Wednesday the acting Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Babacar Cissé said that "three staff members of aid organizations, one with his family" were killed during the attack of 16 January.

Cissé "stressed the necessity of safety and security of the people receiving and delivering aid and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable," says the statement.

159 displaced were killed and over 200 injured in an attack carried out by gunmen from Arab tribes after the murder of a tribal man near Krinding camp on Saturday.

The Sudanese government said on Tuesday working to fulfil its full responsibility to maintain security in Darfur and to protect civilians.

In line with the Juba peace agreement of 3 October, the government and the armed groups have to deploy 12,000 troops, the half of this force should be provided by the former armed groups.

"The government and peace partners are exerting great efforts to meet these responsibilities, through activating the joint tripartite mechanism and implementing the national plan to protect civilians," further asserted the statement.

(ST)