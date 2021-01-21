 
 
 
Turkey supports poultry farmers and beekeepers in S. Sudan

January 20, 2020 (JUBA) – The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) had provided materials for poultry farmers and beekeepers in the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

South Sudanese farmers and their produce, January 2011 (Getty)

T?KA, in a statement, said it provided two solar powered incubators with a capacity of 500 eggs, 1,500 egg-laying chicken, chicken feed, waterers, and various vaccines to poultry farmers in cooperation with the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries of South Sudan and Support Peace Initiative Development Organization.

Moreover, 300 beehives, various equipment, and beekeeping suits were provided to beekeepers as part of the project, it noted.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, South Sudan’s minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Onyoti Adigo said sthe project was of great value for farmers and stressed that any assistance provided in the field of production was highly important in economic terms.

Lauding TIKA’s continued support to South Sudan, the minister expressed his satisfaction with with projects so far implemented.

Turkey’s ambassador to South Sudan, Tu?rul Biltekin mentioned the importance of projects implemented in the field of production and the assistance provided to poultry farmers and beekeepers.

He said any assistance provided has become more important as a result of financial difficulties caused by COVID-19, pledging that Turkey would stand in solidarity with the people of South Sudan.

The Turkish aid agency carries out humanitarian aid, capacity building and technical cooperation projects in the country.

Turkey was one of the first countries which recognized South Sudan’s independence in July 2011 and the Turkish consulate general in Juba was upgraded to an embassy.

South Sudan opened its first embassy in the Turkish capital, Ankara in June 2012.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

