Civil society body to evaluate South Sudan’s coalition government

January 21, 2021 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese civil society says it intends to conduct a survey of citizens’ perception on the performance of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) formed in February last year.

South Sudanese civil society activist Edmund Yakani (The Niles/File)

The survey, Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) said Thursday, runs from January 22-February 15 across the country.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, CEPO’s executive director, Edmund Yakani said the exercise is intended to generate citizens’ opinions for informing the parties’ signatories to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the conflict in South Sudan about their performances in implementing the peace agreement.

He said all citizens, stakeholders and political parties will participate in the survey.

“It is time for us to assess ourselves about our performance at our various capacities in contributing to the genuine and meaningful implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan. It is good to know our strengths and weakness in engaging in the process of transitioning our country from violence to peace,” said Yakani.

According to the activist, the desk review of the public perceptions survey is completed and its findings would be release on January 22.

He, however, stressed that the final findings of the public perception survey will be release during CEPO’s event commemorating the first anniversary of the formation of the unity government on February 22.

CEPO also urged the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC), the regional bloc (IGAD), African Union and United Nations to conduct in-depth evaluation of the peace partners’ performance in implementing the peace deal.

The parties to the peace agreement formed the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity in February 2020. Despite this, there are many unresolved key issues, including security arrangements and an agreement on the finalization of governance structures.

Government and opposition forces should, as part of the September 2018 peace deal, form one national army.

