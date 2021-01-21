Hamdok urges political groups to file nominees for Sudan’s new cabinet

January 20, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, on Wednesday, urged the ruling coalition to submit the lists of nominees for the new cabinet ministers.

Last Sunday, the Nominations Committee of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) said consultations underway with the National Umma Party (NUP) to finalize its nominees for several ministerial portfolios.

Also, the South Sudanese mediation secretary-general Dhieu Matouk held a meeting with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) groups to discuss the selection of nominees for the new government in line with the peace agreement.

On Wednesday, Hamdok shared a meeting with the FFC and the SRF to discuss the formation of the new cabinet.

During the meeting, he stressed the need to observe the agreed selection criteria including competence, qualification, experience, integrity and the good conduct of the candidates, in addition to taking into account the equitable participation of women.

Further, the Prime Minister said that the speedy formation of the new government would positively impact the implementation of the Juba Agreement for Peace in Sudan.

The new cabinet will be composed of 26 ministers.

The two ministries of the defence and interior are reserved for the military component, while the armed groups got seven portfolios after long discussions with the FFC.

Based on the results of last democratic elections in 1986, the NUP demands six ministries out of the 17 ministries of the FFC.

