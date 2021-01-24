SSUF announces return to late General Paulino Matip group

SSUF-Progressive Peace members holding a meeting in Khartoum, January 23, 2021 (courtesy photo)

January 23, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The South Sudan United Front (SSUF)-Progressive Peace, announced on Saturday its return to the mother group led by the late General Paulino Matip

The reunification announcement was made at a press conference held in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum by the faction leading member Willian Ockec.

"All the splits that hit the front are artificial and the unity has become a duty," he said, further pointing to the need for peace in South Sudan and to enhance regional stability and good neighbourliness.

He stressed the need for focus efforts to resolve the political crisis in South Sudan, and to support the political process for peace in South Sudan sponsored by the Sant’Egidio religious community in Rome.

Matthew Mogok, another party member, affirmed their ability to contribute to bringing peace and political stability in South Sudan.

"We have an integrated program to comprehensively manage and revitalize South Sudan, focusing on the security and economic sectors," he said.

Mogok further stressed that, SSUF under the leadership of General Paul Malong, would exert the needed efforts to overcome differences and open a new page.

On January 12, 2020, South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA), a coalition of opposition groups that did not join the 2018 peace deal, signed a truce agreement with the government of President Salva Kiir in Rome.

This came following a meeting hosted and mediated by the Rome-based Sant’ Egidio Community. Founded in 1968, the Community of Sant’Egidio is a lay Catholic association dedicated to social service provision.

(ST)