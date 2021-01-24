 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 24 January 2021

SSUF announces return to late General Paulino Matip group

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation
SSUF-Progressive Peace members holding a meeting in Khartoum, January 23, 2021 (courtesy photo)

January 23, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The South Sudan United Front (SSUF)-Progressive Peace, announced on Saturday its return to the mother group led by the late General Paulino Matip

The reunification announcement was made at a press conference held in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum by the faction leading member Willian Ockec.

"All the splits that hit the front are artificial and the unity has become a duty," he said, further pointing to the need for peace in South Sudan and to enhance regional stability and good neighbourliness.

He stressed the need for focus efforts to resolve the political crisis in South Sudan, and to support the political process for peace in South Sudan sponsored by the Sant’Egidio religious community in Rome.

Matthew Mogok, another party member, affirmed their ability to contribute to bringing peace and political stability in South Sudan.

"We have an integrated program to comprehensively manage and revitalize South Sudan, focusing on the security and economic sectors," he said.

Mogok further stressed that, SSUF under the leadership of General Paul Malong, would exert the needed efforts to overcome differences and open a new page.

On January 12, 2020, South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA), a coalition of opposition groups that did not join the 2018 peace deal, signed a truce agreement with the government of President Salva Kiir in Rome.

This came following a meeting hosted and mediated by the Rome-based Sant’ Egidio Community. Founded in 1968, the Community of Sant’Egidio is a lay Catholic association dedicated to social service provision.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfuris call for protection in vain 2021-01-21 06:45:46 By Mohamed Osman “It is the same as in the old days,” Adam Rojal, a coordinator in an internally displaced community in Sudan’s Darfur region told me recently, describing ongoing violence from (...)

Invisible female victims of armed militia attacks in Darfur 2021-01-08 15:19:56 By SIHA Network* On October 19th 2020, an armed group burned down the IDP camps of Oum Assal, Babanousa and Om Zegerat in Gerida locality. Gerida locality is composed of a number of villages (...)

Account Inventory for December Revolution in Sudan 2020-12-19 20:34:35 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of Sudan's Third Revolution as some like to call it, two years later during which Much has been achieved but risks still remain, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.