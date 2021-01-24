Turkey aid agency empowers women in South Sudan

January 23, 2021 (JUBA) – The Turkish aid agency (TIKA) on Friday donated materials for women to making sandals in South Sudan.

South Sudanese women dance at a festival in Juba to celebrate the country’s anniversary of independence (Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

The donation aimed at empowering women in the world’s youngest nation.

“We support humanitarian and developmental projects for the benefit of the people of South Sudan,” said Mustafa Kemal Akbulut, Turkey’s deputy chief of mission for political and economic affairs.

He said about 46 women in were trained on how to make sandals.

“This project will empower women and will generate income for them and we will be working together with relevant South Sudanese authorities and NGOs [Non-Governmental Organization],” said Akbulut.

South Sudan’s humanitarian affairs minister, Peter Mayen Majongdit, thanked the Turkish government for the support, saying it will improve livelihoods of people.

The project is being implemented by LULU CARE - a women organization.

(ST)