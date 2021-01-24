Sudan military firms plan to expand economic activities



January 23, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Military Industry Corporation (MIC), a group of companies owned by the Sudanese army, on Saturday, said planning to expand its investments in agricultural and livestock projects.

There are about 200 companies owned by the Sudanese army in Sudan, many of them working in vital economic sectors such as wheat milling, agriculture, the export of sesame and gum arabic crops, as well well as the import of electrical appliances.

The Sudan News Agency reported that the MIC’s civilian section projects to transfer the surplus in the military industries to agricultural and livestock projects.

The official agency added that the military companies intend to increase vertical production in the agricultural, livestock and eugenics and breeding.

On January 20, the acting Finance Minister Heba Mohamed Ali said that many reports about the military companies are "exaggerated and in many aspects are not inaccurate."

The government says it does not want to take the control of military companies operating in the development sector or the military industries that operate transparently.

The military firms are accused of not paying taxes and are managed in total opacity.

(ST)