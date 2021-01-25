South Sudan invites companies to bid for environmental audit

January 24, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum has invited a shortlist of companies to bid for environmental audit of its oil fields.

Oil workers at one of petrodar oil fields (photo petrodar)

The audit, according to the Petroleum ministry, will cover current producing oil fields in Blocks 3 & 7, Blocks 1, 2 & 4 and Block 5A.

The companies invited to bid include, Alamaya Eco-choice and CADG, Envage Associates Co Ltd, Bright Heritage & FISSAS studies, Panloy & SGS Belgium, Malaysia, Kenya Consult, CO WIAS Bridge Consult and Environ-care Waste Management, Petro-Mall, Digby Well and Covea Consultants, CSI International & Bomatech Electric, Sound Environmental Consultant, Optimum Engineering and Earth view, Rich Flood International Ltd and Kurrent Technologies Ltd.

“Bidding will be conducted in accordance with the National Competitive Bidding Procedures contained in the Government’s Interim Public Procurement and Disposal Regulations 2018 and all tender proposals must be submitted in the format provided in the tender documents,” noted a statement from the country’s Petroleum ministry.

Officials say by launching an environmental audit, South Sudan aims to reduce oil pollution and strengthen enforcement and regulatory oversight.

The audit is being conducted ahead of any new exploration or drilling activity and is intended to increase environmental protections while capitalizing on the country’s natural reserves.

