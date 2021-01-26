 
 
 
Over 125,000 people displaced by recent tribal violence in Darfur

Residents of Krinding IDP camp gather around the burned remains of makeshift structures in Geneina, Sudan (AP photo)
January 25, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The number of civilians displaced by the recent Inter-communal violence in West and South Darfur states has risen to over 125,000 people, said a UN agency on Monday.

Last week, the nomadic Arabs carried out a revenge attack on a displacement camp near El-Geneina killing 163 people and injured 217 others while the tribes clashed in the neighbouring South Darfur over cattle rustling between the Rizeigat and Fallata resulted in the death of over 40 people.

Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General on Monday told reporters that the number of newly displaced people has jumped to more than 123,000, according to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

"To date, we and our partners have provided food to more than 22,000 displaced people. We have also provided health services to more than 17,000," Dujarric said.

He added that about 10,000 IDPs have received emergency shelter and other items, while about 3,000 people have received water brought in by trucks.

The UN spokesman said that an inter-agency assessment mission will inspect the humanitarian situation in two villages outside Geneina on Tuesday.

The attorney general sent an investigation team to El-Geneina to probe the tribal attack on the displaced people in the displacement camp.

The government came under pressure to investigate the attack as the commander of the Sudanese army forces in the state ignored calls by the governor to deploy troops to prevent the attack.

The UN agencies and aid groups are preparing to help distribute humanitarian assistance to displaced people in Toweil area in South Darfur, as they are awaiting to get the needed authorizations for humanitarian access.

An assessment team went already to Dereige camp in Nyala, where more than 1,000 people have arrived from Gereida in recent days.

(ST)

