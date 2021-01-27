 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 27 January 2021

Over 8 million people need humanitarian aid in S. Sudan: OCHA

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 26, 2021 (NEW YORK) - More than 8 million people in South Sudan will need humanitarian assistance this year alone, the United Nations said.

Women collect food sacks air dropped by the World Food Programme (WFP) in Duk county’s Ayueldit on 25 July 2014 (ST)

The needy, who include 310,000 refugees and asylum seekers reportedly present an increase from the 7.5 million people in need last year.

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, has a population of about 12 million people.

According to the UN, years of conflict and the impact of climate change are driving up humanitarian needs, including hunger.

“More than 7.2 million people are projected to be severely food insecure during 2021, with some communities facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity,” Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General said on Tuesday.

He said serious situation has been compounded by severe floods.

“People also continue to be highly vulnerable to diseases, due to low immunization coverage, a weak health system and poor hygiene and sanitation,” added Dujarric.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to severe economic contractions, spikes in basic commodities and loss of livelihoods.

"Conflict, insecurity and natural disasters have displaced nearly 4 million people since 2013," the agency noted in a statement.

According to OCHA, the UN and its partners, provided assistance to more than 6 million people across South Sudan in 2020.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The language Yoweri Museveni of Uganda understands 2021-01-26 06:42:42 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Date: January 20, 2021 The focus of this article is to denote the type of the transitional process, dictators like Yoweri Museveni understand and force them out from the (...)

Darfuris call for protection in vain 2021-01-21 06:45:46 By Mohamed Osman “It is the same as in the old days,” Adam Rojal, a coordinator in an internally displaced community in Sudan’s Darfur region told me recently, describing ongoing violence from (...)

Invisible female victims of armed militia attacks in Darfur 2021-01-08 15:19:56 By SIHA Network* On October 19th 2020, an armed group burned down the IDP camps of Oum Assal, Babanousa and Om Zegerat in Gerida locality. Gerida locality is composed of a number of villages (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.