SPLM-N’s Arman accuses Sudan intelligence of obstructing peace implementation



January 26, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Yasir Arman, deputy head of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Agar, accused the Sudanese intelligence service of working to divide the movements that signed the peace agreement.

This accusation comes as the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement is facing severe delays four months after its signing.

In a joint interview with Al-Sudani and Al-Tayyar newspapers published in Khartoum on Monday, Arman said that a successful transition requires a comprehensive political consensus to achieve democratic change.

He pointed out that the political declaration of August 2019 between the military component and the civilian forces and the peace agreement that followed a year later did not succeed to create this consensus.

Further, he accused the security services of seeking to impede the implementation of the peace agreement, using the strategy of divide and conquer applied by the former regime to weaken its peace partners.

The intelligence and security agencies "use the same methods of the old regime to divide the movements, distort the images of their leaders. and target them in ways that appear to be from within the movements," he said.

A member of the SPLM-N Agar told the Sudan Tribune that Arman was referring to several campaigns directed against the Movement, including recruitment campaigns on the social media, to give the impression the group is weak without bases, and protests and media statements and press conferences by a group from the Nuba Mountains who held demonstrations outside the cabinet headquarters last December directed against them.

"They held also meetings with some members in a bid to incite them to defect from the Movement,". he further said under the cover of anonymity.

"?ll of these manoeuvres aim to weaken the movements that signed the peace agreement and prevent the implementation of the agreements. So the implementation process would be limited to some positions and that is all," he stressed.

The Forces for Freedom and Change, the military component and the armed groups are still negotiating over the formation of the post-peace transitional cabinet.

The factions of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front still did not reach an agreement over the seven ministerial portfolios and three seats of the Sovereign Council. The South Sudanese mediation made a proposition but it is still be endorsed by the parties.

On the other hand, the National Umma Party demanded six ministries, but it has reviewed its position and reduced it to four ministries.

The transition partners will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the new cabinet formation.

The General Intelligence Service (GIS) issued a statement in response to Arman’s statement denying any harmful activity against the SPLM-N Agar.

"The agency affirms its full commitment to stability and consensus to achieve the supreme interest of the country and reiterates its keenness to achieve the national goals of the peace process in Sudan".

(ST)