Machar, diplomats discuss security arrangement issues

South Sudan’s First Vice President, Riek Machar meeting diplomats on the implementation of the peace agreement, January 26, 2021 (courtesy photo)

January 26, 2020 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s First Vice-President, Riek Machar on Tuesday discussed the implementation of the September 2018 peace deal with several diplomats in the country.

The diplomats who met Machar included, Prof. Joram Biswaro, the head of the African Union mission in South Sudan, Major Gen. Charles Tai Gituai, Interim Chairperson of Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) as well as the Deputy Chief of Strategy at RJMEC, Ambassador Thomson Fontaine.

The meeting, the office of the First Vice President said in a statement, discussed the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, with emphasis on the status of the implementation of the security arrangement and graduation of the necessary unified forces in South Sudan.

In February last year, the parties to the peace agreement formed a coalition government. Until now, however, there are several key unresolved issues, including the security arrangements and agreement on finalization of governance structures.

Government and opposition forces should, as part of the September 2018 peace agreement, form one national army.

Military and opposition officials say the graduation of the unified forces has been delayed due to logistical and financial constraints.

At least 83,000 unified forces are expected to form the national army on completion of training in cantonment sites in the country.

