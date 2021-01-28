 
 
 
Thursday 28 January 2021

Sudan launches infrastructure projects on eastern border areas

Sudanese army chief of staff discuss with some engineers in the eastern Sudan border areas on 27 January 2021 (SUNA photo)
January 27, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese army Chief of Staff Lt Gen Mohamed Osman al-Hussein, Wednesday, inaugurated the launch of a number of strategic infrastructure projects on the eastern borders with Ethiopia.

The projects which are funded by the army’s Social Insurance Fund (SIF) enterprises include the construction of bridges, roads and highways.

Al-Hussein who is in the region to inspect the Sudanese forces deployed on the border areas directed the implementing agencies to redouble their efforts so that the work is completed in the shortest period of time, according to the official agency SUNA.

The projects will serve economic development and also will serve the armed forces in the border areas.

The Chief of Staff was accompanied by SIF Secretary-General, managers of Zadna and Ula Real Estate companies, the engineering advisor to the Commander in Chief, Commander of the Engineers Corps, and a number of implementing agencies.

Sudanese officials say the internationally isolated former regime meant to abandon these areas to Ethiopia particularly after the deterioration of its relations with Eritrea where Sudanese opposition groups had been based.

Sudan Tribune

