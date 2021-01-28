Kenyan president urges South Sudan leaders to expedite peace process

January 27, 2021 (NAIROBI) – Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged South Sudan leaders to expedite the implementation of the pending issues in the peace deal signed in September 2018.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir (L) and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta (AP/Ali Ngethi)

He made the remarks during a meeting with the United States Special Envoy for South Sudan, Ambassador Stuart Symington and his British counterpart, Bob Fairweather in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The Kenyan leader cited the establishment of the legislative assembly and reforms in the security sector as some of the pending areas that require the attention of South Sudan leaders.

He assured the two diplomats of Kenya’s continued support for the peace process in neighbouring South Sudan, saying his country will leverage on its United Nations Security Council membership to help the young nation and the region attain stability.

The two envoys briefed the Kenyatta on the South Sudan peace process and thanked Kenya for its leading role in the long search for peace and stability in the young African nation and the region.

Amb Symington said Kenya’s longstanding support has contributed to the progress made in the journey of returning South Sudan to the road of peace and stability.

He, however, urged the Kenyan leader to continue giving the peace process positive influence by rallying South Sudan leaders to implement the remaining aspects of the Khartoum accord.

The UK Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Bob Fairweather praised parties to South Sudan’s peace deal for taking bold steps to end conflicts and forge a stable, peaceful and progressive nation.

The British diplomat assured Kenyatta that the Troika nations of Norway, the US and UK will continue working closely with Kenya and the region in search of sustainable peace and stability in South Sudan.

In February 2020, the parties to South Sudan’s peace agreement formed a coalition government. Until now, however, there are several key unresolved issues, including the security arrangements and agreement on finalization of governance structures.

South Sudan government and opposition forces should, as part of the September 2018 peace agreement, form one national army. At least 83,000 unified forces are expected to form the national army upon completion of training in cantonment sites within the country.

(ST)