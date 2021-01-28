 
 
 
Two arrested in South Sudan over counterfeit currency

January 27, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s Internal Security Bureau of the National Security Services has arrested two people who were allegedly dealing in counterfeit currencies valued at $1.8 million.

Fake US currency to the value of $74,000 was recently destroyed after being discovered in Eastern Equatoria (ST)

The public relations director at the national security, David John Komuri said the two suspects, who included a South Sudanese and Liberian national, were apprehended in separate operations.

"The two suspects were respectively apprehended in possession of a machine for counterfeiting United States dollars, as well as fake dollars amounting to $1,880,000,” Komuri told reporters in the capital, Juba on Tuesday.

"The suspects are identified as Joseph William Deng, a South Sudanese national who was arrested in possession of $380,000 and Daniel Brown Nema, a Liberian national who was arrested in possession of a counterfeiting machine and $1,500,000," he added.

The official assured the population that the Internal Security Bureau would continue cracking down on the various criminal networks within the country.

"We want the citizens to be aware and watchful in respect to these illegal and sophisticated financial schemes to protect themselves or their businesses from this network of criminals. We also urge the citizens to ensure cooperation with security agents in combating economic crimes for a better Republic of South Sudan," he said.

According to Section 156 (1) of the Penal Code of South Sudan 2008, “Whoever counterfeits or knowingly performs any part of the process of counterfeiting any coin or note, commits an offence, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years and may also be liable to a fine”.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

