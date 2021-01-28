 
 
 
Sudan wants White House to host signing of Abraham Accords with Israel

January 27, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government has not signed a normalization agreement with Israel because Khartoum wants it to take place at the White House, a U.S. based news website reported on Wednesday.

White House Logo

On 23 October, Sudan agreed to normalize relations with Israel during a call including Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump and the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

However, On Tuesday, Israeli Minister of Intelligence Eli Cohen was in Khartoum on Tuesday to discuss the official signing of the agreement between the two countries.

"Cohen told the head of Sudan’s governing council, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, that Israel wouldn’t be able to proceed with anticipated projects and cooperation until a formal agreement had been signed," reported Axios on Tuesday.

"Burhan said he was prepared to move forward — but that he wants the Biden administration to endorse the agreement and host a signing ceremony in Washington," further said

The Israeli and international media released several reports on Cohen’s visit to Khartoum. However, The Sudan Tribune approached several officials but all refused to comment on the visit.

"We ignore anything about the visit," a minister told The Sudan Tribune.

Initially, the signing ceremony was supposed to take place in Washington on 15 January.

However, the unprecedented attack on 6 January on the seat of Congress and the development that occurred after led to cancel the event.

On 6 January, in a ceremony held at the U.S embassy in Khartoum, Sudan and U.S. Administration signed the Abraham Accords.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin signed on behalf of Washington, while Justice Minister Naser al-Din Abdel-Bari signed on behalf of the Sudanese government.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

