Sudan to form post-peace government on 4 February

January 28, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Council of Transitional Government Partners in Sudan, on Thursday, agreed to form the post-peace government and the long-time awaited parliament next February.

The reshuffle of the transitional government comes in line with the peace agreement. Accordingly, the former armed groups that signed the 3 October 2020 peace agreement will join the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the military component.

On Thursday, the ruling partners held a meeting headed by the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in which they decided that the government programme will be announced on 31 January while the new government and collective presidency will be formed on 4 February.

"The meeting discussed the issues of completing the structures of the transitional period, which are the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers, the Legislative Council, the commissions and the state governors," the council said in a statement received by the Sudan Tribune.

The meeting also decided that the state governors will be appointed on 15 February while the transitional parliament and the commissions will be formed on 25 February.

The FFC on Thursday finalized the list of its nominees to fill 17 ministries in the new government. The prime minister will pick among his new ministers.

The factions of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front will also submit its nominees while the military component will designate its two ministers for the defence and interior.

