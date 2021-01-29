Sudan’s Hemetti to visit Qatar Saturday

January 28, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Vice-Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo ’Hemetti’ will start an official visit to Qatari on Saturday.

Hemetti’s visit to Doha will be the first by a Sudanese government official after the collapse of the al-Bashir regime in April 2019.

During his three-day visit, he is expected to discuss the development of bilateral relations and Qatar’s support to the transitional government in Sudan.

On 26 June 2019, Hemetti admitted that Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) had refused to receive the Qatari Foreign Minister

"We recognize that from the beginning we boycotted them and we did not receive them. We admit that we were wrong, we had not to boycott them, and we are supposed to welcome them like others," Hemetti said.

At the time the military cabinet said that the foreign ministry confused them and did not inform them about the visit.

However, after the formation of the civilian government, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok did not visit Doha to repair the relations.

(ST)