Kiir urges deputy governors to effectively deliver services

January 28, 2021 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir on Thursday urged newly-appointed deputy governors to cooperate as parties and local governments and deliver service to the people.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

He was speaking during the swearing-in ceremony for eight newly-appointed deputy governors in the capital, Juba.

The deputy state governors include, Antipas Nyok (Jonglei), Poth Madit Dut (Lakes), Tor Tungwar Kueiguong (Unity), Angelo Biajo Taban (Western Bahr el Ghazal), Kennedy Gaaniko (Western Equatoria), Ayuen Mayor Makuei (Warrap), Tong Lual Ayat (Northern Bahr el Ghazal) and Sarah Nene Redento (Central Equatoria).

“The president further urged the newly sworn-in deputy governor of states to go to their respective state and serve people, not as political parties, but as one government in determination to maintaining peace and stability at state level,” said Kiir.

In his remarks on behalf of the newly appointed officials, Jonglei state deputy governor, Antipas Nyok urged his counterparts not to work for the interest of political parties, but for the people of South Sudan.

For his part, the deputy governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state, Tong Lual Ayat appealed to the newly appointed officials to empower the youth and ensure peace and stability is maintained.

The South Sudan leader is yet to appoint Upper Nile state governor and a deputy, months after rejecting Gen. Johnson Olony, the armed opposition (SPLM-IO) nominee for the governorship.

The parties to the peace agreement formed a coalition government in February 2020. Despite this, however, there are several key unresolved issues, including finalizing the security arrangements.

(ST)