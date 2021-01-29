Kiir sacks Warrap governor, appoints ex-interior minister

January 29, 2021 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese president Salva Kiir has abruptly issued a republican order sacking the governor of Warrap state and appointing a former interior minister.

Aleu Ayeny Aleu speaks to the media in Juba on August 27, 2013 (Getty Images)

Kiir, according to a presidential order announced by the state-owned television (SSBC), removed Bona Panek Biar and replaced him with Aleu Ayieny Aleu.

The directive, however, gave no reasons for the new changes.

Biar was appointed on the ticket of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) allied to president Kiir under the power-sharing arrangement of the revitalized peace agreement signed in 2018.

The ex-governor was removed before the state parliament was reconstituted, neither were state ministers nor county commissioners appointed.

Warrap’s new governor is a strong ally of Kiir. He was a member of the national parliament and briefly served as minister of interior when president Kiir dissolved an entire cabinet in 2013.

(ST)