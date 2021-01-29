January 28, 2021 (JUBA) - The training and redeployment of South Sudan’s national unified forces of has stalled, the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) said Thursday.

The unified force of instructors pose for a group photo in Juba, October 5, 2019 (Xinhua)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, RJMEC also noted a significant decline in the pace of the implementation of the Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements as envisaged in Chapter Two of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

“There are also reports of morale reaching low levels in the poorly supplied Cantonment sites, and reports of trainees abandoning poorly supplied training centres in search of food. To date no graduation or redeployment plans have been published,” said the RJMEC Interim Chairperson, Maj. Gen (Rtd) Charles Tai Gituai.

“Next month marks one year of the formation of Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU), other chapters have progressed, however slowly, but Chapter Two (of the Revitalised Peace Agreement), critical in the overall success of the Peace process, seems to be the slowest,” he added.

Gitai was speaking during a one-day seminar organised by RJMEC in the capital, Juba. The seminar brought together the National Transitional Committee (NTC), the Revitalised Agreement security mechanisms and other key stakeholders

The seminar’s aim was to determine the status of the Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements (PCTSA), the current and future challenges, to set priorities and to agree on solutions and proposals to keep the Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements on track.

“The success of the implementation of Chapter Two will create the foundation upon which security of all other chapters will operate; and it is an assurance of a stable nation, as Unified Forces signifies the National Unity and a symbol of nationhood, where security forces are loyal to the Constitution and to the country with one Commander in Chief who is also the Head of State,” stressed Gitai

He added, “it is our hope that a strong push from all of us here and South Sudan’s political leaders will go a long way to ensuring that 9 July 2021, will see a celebration of progress in the implementation of the peace agreement.”

Under the terms of the September 2018 peace agreement, RJMEC is mandated to monitor, oversee and support the implementation of the accord.

(ST)