Friends of Sudan call for full implementation of Darfur security plan

January 29, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Friends of Sudan group said concerned about tribal attacks in Darfur and called on the transitional government to implement the National Plan on the Protection of civilians.

The group held a teleconference meeting hosted by the German government on 28 January to discuss the ongoing transitional process in Sudan, including peace efforts to settle the armed conflicts and the implementation of Juba peace agreement.

In a statement released on Friday, the meeting voiced concern about the attacks by the Arab tribes on a camp for displaced persons inhabited by Massalit people. Also, this revenge attack was followed by tribal clashes between the falatah and Rizeigat over cattle raid.

According to the statement, the participants urged the government to pursue its efforts to protect civilians and to take all the needed measures in this respect.

"They stressed the importance of the full implementation of the National Plan on the Protection of Civilians (NPC) in order to ensure a conducive environment for durable peace and stability in Darfur," reads the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Under the NPC, the Sudanese government will comply with all international standards for the protection of civilians, including proactive monitoring and anticipation, increased army and judicial police deployment, and community protection based on promoting the values of dialogue and coexistence between tribes.

Also, a 12,000-troop force, including former rebels, will be deployed to protect civilians in Darfur

Nonetheless, the meeting praised the measures taken by the government and called to allocate more resources to have the needed troops deployed and to investigate the attacks and bolster police capabilities.

