South Sudan approves establishment of Hybrid Court

South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar (L) and President Salva Kiir in Juba on September 8, 2019 (PPU)

January 30, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan on Friday approved the establishment of the African Union (AU) Hybrid Court to try war crimes committed during a civil war that lasted for over five years.

Speaking reporters in the capital, Juba, South Sudan’s Information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth said the country’s cabinet has authorized his Justice and Constitutional Affairs counterpart, Rueben Madol to start the process of establishing the Hybrid Court.

"Cabinet authorized him to start the process of establishing all these institutions in accordance with the provision of the peace agreement," he said.

The revitalised peace agreement signed in September 2018, stipulates that there shall be a Hybrid Court in South Sudan – aimed at holding war perpetrators accountable in the country’s civil war.

The creation of the court has, however, been a controversial subject, with authorities arguing that it could open up old wounds.

The UN panel of experts on South Sudan and human rights bodies have on several occasions accused the government of delaying and obstructing the process of establishing the Hybrid Court.

South Sudan descended into conflict in December 2013, following political disagreement between President Salva Kiir and the country’s former Vice President Riek Machar.

(ST)