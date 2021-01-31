 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 31 January 2021

Sudanese officials visit Qatar for first time after al-Bashir ouster

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


January 30, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Vice Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti" held frank talks with Qatari officials on Saturday.

Hemetti arrived in Doha, accompanied by Foreign Minister Omer Gamar Eldin and Director of the General Intelligence Service, Jamal Abdel Majeed, on an official visit.

The visit is the first of its kind after the ouster of the former President Omer al-Bashir in April 2019.

Following their arrival, the delegation met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss bilateral relations and issues of common interests.

The meeting with Al Thani "was frank and direct. We discussed the relations between our two countries and ways to develop it in all fields for the benefit of our peoples and the peoples of the region," said Hemetti in a statement released on his page on Facebook after the meeting.

Relations between Qatar and Sudan became tense after the refusal of the pro- Emirati military council to receive a Qatari delegation despite its arrival in Sudanese airspace after the collapse of the al-Bashir regime.

The accident at the time resulted in the dismissal of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from his post. The Sudanese generals at the time said the Sudanese diplomat did not inform them of the visit.

Also at the time, Hemetti publically apologized about the incident saying they were wrong.

In statements to the media after the meeting, Gamar Eldin stated that the meeting touched on the common issues and topics between the two countries, as well as the situation in Sudan after the December revolution.

He further said that they briefed the Qatari minister about the recent developments on the border with Ethiopia, and the issue of stalled discussions on the renaissance dam.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The language Yoweri Museveni of Uganda understands 2021-01-26 06:42:42 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Date: January 20, 2021 The focus of this article is to denote the type of the transitional process, dictators like Yoweri Museveni understand and force them out from the (...)

Darfuris call for protection in vain 2021-01-21 06:45:46 By Mohamed Osman “It is the same as in the old days,” Adam Rojal, a coordinator in an internally displaced community in Sudan’s Darfur region told me recently, describing ongoing violence from (...)

Invisible female victims of armed militia attacks in Darfur 2021-01-08 15:19:56 By SIHA Network* On October 19th 2020, an armed group burned down the IDP camps of Oum Assal, Babanousa and Om Zegerat in Gerida locality. Gerida locality is composed of a number of villages (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.