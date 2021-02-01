 
 
 
SLM Abdel-Wahid group clashes with Sudanese forces in eastern Jebel Marra

January 31, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The holdout rebel Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) clashed with the transitional government forces in eastern Jebel Marra, the group said.

SLM-AW fighters on guard during a visit by UNAMID chief Ibrahim Gambari to Fanga Suk village, in East Jebel Marra, West Darfur, on 18 March 2011 (Photo: Reuters)In a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune on Sunday, the SLM-AW military spokesman Walid Mohamed Abkar said they repulsed an attack by a "government militia" on their position in Toa Shalal area, located in eastern Jebel Marra.

The movement’s forces repelled the attack and inflicted heavy losses on lives and equipment on the assailants, reads the statement.

Abakr added that their fighters killed 17 government troops and wounded 23 others. Also, he said they captured seven machine guns and three RPG-7.

The Sudanese government did not release a statement on the fighting.

The SLM-AW is the only group that refuses to hold peace talks with the transitional government. Further, the group rejected the Juba Peace Agreement and accused the other armed groups of jobseekers.

The spokesman said that such attacks will not help achieve peace and stability in the Darfur region.

"The movement could reconsider the unilateral cessation of hostilities, to which we have been committed despite the repeated aggression on the areas under our control," he further stressed.

The SLM exiled leader al-Nur vowed to launch an initiative for peace in Sudan. However, the movement recently dismissed reports about his return to Sudan or about a peace process in the South Sudanese capital.

Sudan Tribune

