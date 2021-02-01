 
 
 
Upper Nile State governor vows to reconcile communities

January 31, 2021 (JUBA) - The newly-appointed governor of South Sudan’s Upper Nile state, Budhok Ayang Kiir has vowed to spearhead healing and reconciliation among communities.

He was speaking at his swearing-in ceremony in Juba on Saturday.

“The task would begin from Juba because the problems in Upper Nile state start from the national capital, Juba,” Kur explained.

South Sudan President Salva Kiiir on Friday appointed the long-awaited governor of Upper Nile, months after rejecting Johnson Olony, the armed opposition (SPLM-IO) nominee for the post.

Kur was chosen by the SPLM-IO leader, Riek Machar in line with a power-sharing agreement reached by the rival parties last year.

The governor’s appointment ended a six-month impasse between the ruling party led by Kiir and the SPLM-IO over the nomination of a candidate for the position.

In his remarks, Kiir urged the new governor to reconcile and unite people of Upper Nile state.

“The people of Upper Nile state are one blood and they should learn to co-exist and not fight to with each other,” he said.

According to the 2018 peace deal, the power-sharing arrangement at state and local government levels are that the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) takes 55%, (SPLM-IO) 27%, South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) 10% and Other Political Parties (OPP) get 8%.

