Transition’s partners reiterate commitment to form Sudan’s new cabinet this week

January 31, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Transitional Government Partners Council (TGPC) in Sudan announced an agreement to hand over the nominees for the new cabinet to Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Monday.

The new transitional government which will include the former rebel groups signatory of the Juba Peace Agreement is expected to be formed on 4 February. Also, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Forces for Freedom and Change had to give their nominees to the prime minister before 31 January.

The National Umma Party (NUP) delayed the handover of its four nominees while the SRF groups also had not finalized the list of their seven nominees.

"We have agreed to hand over the list of nominees for the ministerial portfolios to the Prime Minister tomorrow so that the transitional government will be announced on schedule (on Thursday)," said TGPC Spokeswoman Mariam al-Mahdi, said in a press statement on Sunday.

Al-Mahdi further said that the meeting, which was attended by all parties, "was assured of the steps taken to reach a "consensus on forming the transitional authority bodies."

"The council reviewed the political vision for the transition and the priorities of the government presented by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, which includes governing principles and for the transitional government’s priorities," stressed the statement.

The parties received a copy of the government’s plan of action for the upcoming period. They have been requested to make any proposition before to endorse it definitively before Thursday.

Some small SRF groups held a press conference on Sunday to criticize the ongoing preparations for a new cabinet saying it does not reflect the participation of all the people of Sudan.

Eltom Hajo of the SRF led by Minni Minnawi said they would call for an anticipated election if the parties continue to ignore their demands.

While Syed Ahmed Jakomi said that the SRF groups failed to reach an agreement on the government formation.

