AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat (AU Photo)

January 31, 2021 (ADDIS ABABA) - The African Union (AU) has welcomed South Sudan’s decision to establish the AU Hybrid Court.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the AU Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomed the announcement by the Government of South Sudan, which approved the establishment of the long-awaited AU Hybrid Court of South Sudan by South Sudan.

The move, he said, "puts an end to the delays in establishing the court, transitional justice, accountability, reconciliation and healing institutions in order to bring justice and healing to all South Sudanese."

Mahamat stressed the AU commission’s strong commitment to supporting the government in ensuring the early finalization and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment, reaffirming its continued support for the government and the people of South Sudan in pursuit of lasting peace and security.

South Sudan on Friday approved the establishment of the AU Hybrid Court to try war crimes committed during a civil war that lasted over five years.

Edmund Yakani, an activist, said it was a “remarkable” decision by government and it marks the beginning of the implementation of the revitalized peace deal signed in September 2018.

“Chapter 5 [of the revitalized peace agreement] is a very important chapter, a tool that will contribute to transitioning the country from violence to peace and also obtaining sustainable peace,” he said.

Yakani said communities should be sensitized on the AU Hybrid Court.

The revitalised peace agreement signed in September 2018, stipulates that there shall be a Hybrid Court in South Sudan – aimed at holding war perpetrators accountable in the country’s civil war.

(ST)