Sudanese officials meet Emir of Qatar

January 31, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Vice Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, "Hemetti", met on Sunday with the Emir of Qatar and the head of Qatari legislative council.

Hemetti accompanied by the foreign minister and director of the Sudanese intelligence agency quicked off on Saturday a three-day visit to Doha.

On his second day, the Sudanese officials met the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The meeting, according to the Sudanese government, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to developments in the situation in Sudan and in the region in general.

"We had constructive and fruitful discussions with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, during which we discussed bilateral issues between our two countries and issues of the region," said Hemetti in a text posted on his page on Facebook.

The official news agency SUNA further reported that the meeting touched on the situation on the Sudanese-Ethiopian borders.

Hemetti stressed the strength and depth of relations between Sudan and the State of Qatar, indicating the importance of joint coordination between the two countries on all issues in regional and international forums.

The Sudanese official further briefed the Emir about the implementation of the Juba peace agreement and praised Qatari efforts to achieve peace in Darfur and its generous support to those affected by floods in Sudan.

Qatar hosted a two-year peace process from 2009 to 2011 and supported development projects in the Darfur region, besides the voluntary return of refugees and displaced people.

The visiting delegation met also head of the Qatari Shura Council, Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, who in the past brokered the Doha process for peace in Darfur together with Joint Mediator Djibril Bassolé.

According to SUNA, Hemetti told the Qatari official that “Sudanese people in general and the citizens of Darfur, in particular, will not forget his estimated efforts for peace and development in Darfur”.

(ST)