 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 2 February 2021

Sudan, Qatar discuss support to Darfur peace implementation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 1, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese and Qatari officials discussed ways to support peace in Darfur, said the foreign Omer Gamar Eldin after their return to Khartoum on Monday.

Sudan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Omer Gamar Eldin speaks to reporters on 29 April 2020 (SC photo)A Sudanese delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo was in Doha for an official three-day visit.

The delegation met with the Emir of Qatar, Chairman of the Shura Council, and the Deputy Prime Minister who is also the Foreign Minister.

Speaking to reporters upon their arrival to Khartoum, Gamar Eldin said they discussed bilateral relations "which we hope will witness a great development as promised by the Qatari leadership".

He further said the Qatari gave them a warm welcome and discussed with them peace in Darfur.

"The peace that took place in Doha must be linked to the peace that took place in Juba so that the integrated peace project will bear fruit and consolidate the Juba Peace Agreement with the Doha Document (for Peace in Darfur) and the pledges that Qatar has previously committed to," he said.

The minister added that the Qatari officials pledged to visit Sudan to see the change that took place and assess ways to deal with the issues Sudan is facing.

The visit was the first made by a delegation from the Sudanese transitional government. The military component without declaring it was supportive of the Emirates and Saudi Arabia in their standoff with Qatar.

The head of the civilian government Abdallah Hamdok, for his part, was not enthusiastic to visit Doha saying that Resistance Committees that backed the revolution were hostile to Qatar because they consider it as supportive to the former regime.

However, Hamdok was pressed several times without success by some FFC forces to travel to Doha.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The language Yoweri Museveni of Uganda understands 2021-01-26 06:42:42 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Date: January 20, 2021 The focus of this article is to denote the type of the transitional process, dictators like Yoweri Museveni understand and force them out from the (...)

Darfuris call for protection in vain 2021-01-21 06:45:46 By Mohamed Osman “It is the same as in the old days,” Adam Rojal, a coordinator in an internally displaced community in Sudan’s Darfur region told me recently, describing ongoing violence from (...)

Invisible female victims of armed militia attacks in Darfur 2021-01-08 15:19:56 By SIHA Network* On October 19th 2020, an armed group burned down the IDP camps of Oum Assal, Babanousa and Om Zegerat in Gerida locality. Gerida locality is composed of a number of villages (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.