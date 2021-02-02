Sudan, Qatar discuss support to Darfur peace implementation

February 1, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese and Qatari officials discussed ways to support peace in Darfur, said the foreign Omer Gamar Eldin after their return to Khartoum on Monday.

A Sudanese delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo was in Doha for an official three-day visit.

The delegation met with the Emir of Qatar, Chairman of the Shura Council, and the Deputy Prime Minister who is also the Foreign Minister.

Speaking to reporters upon their arrival to Khartoum, Gamar Eldin said they discussed bilateral relations "which we hope will witness a great development as promised by the Qatari leadership".

He further said the Qatari gave them a warm welcome and discussed with them peace in Darfur.

"The peace that took place in Doha must be linked to the peace that took place in Juba so that the integrated peace project will bear fruit and consolidate the Juba Peace Agreement with the Doha Document (for Peace in Darfur) and the pledges that Qatar has previously committed to," he said.

The minister added that the Qatari officials pledged to visit Sudan to see the change that took place and assess ways to deal with the issues Sudan is facing.

The visit was the first made by a delegation from the Sudanese transitional government. The military component without declaring it was supportive of the Emirates and Saudi Arabia in their standoff with Qatar.

The head of the civilian government Abdallah Hamdok, for his part, was not enthusiastic to visit Doha saying that Resistance Committees that backed the revolution were hostile to Qatar because they consider it as supportive to the former regime.

However, Hamdok was pressed several times without success by some FFC forces to travel to Doha.

(ST)