UNMISS head arrives in Sudan

February 2, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Volker Perthes, the head of the United Nation Mission Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday.
Perthes was appointed on 7 January 2021 by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres. His last moment appointment ended months of bargaining and consultations at the UN Security Council between several candidates.
He was received at Khartoum airport by Omer al-Sheikh, head of Sudanese coordination committee with the UN political mission to support the democratic transition and peace implementation in Sudan.
“I am looking forward to working with the transitional authorities and the great people of Sudan," said Perthes in the first statement issued by the UNITAMS after his arrival.
"UNITAMS has been established, and I will devote my energy on supporting Sudan achieve its goals of democratic transformation, peace, and economic recovery,” he further said.
He is expected to start his activities after a 7-day self-isolation period before to start his activities to ensure he is free of COVID 19.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The language Yoweri Museveni of Uganda understands 2021-01-26 06:42:42 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Date: January 20, 2021 The focus of this article is to denote the type of the transitional process, dictators like Yoweri Museveni understand and force them out from the (...)
Darfuris call for protection in vain 2021-01-21 06:45:46 By Mohamed Osman “It is the same as in the old days,” Adam Rojal, a coordinator in an internally displaced community in Sudan’s Darfur region told me recently, describing ongoing violence from (...)
Invisible female victims of armed militia attacks in Darfur 2021-01-08 15:19:56 By SIHA Network* On October 19th 2020, an armed group burned down the IDP camps of Oum Assal, Babanousa and Om Zegerat in Gerida locality. Gerida locality is composed of a number of villages (...)
MORE