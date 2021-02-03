 
 
 
Wednesday 3 February 2021

UNMISS head arrives in Sudan

Volker Perthes, UNITAMS chief received at Khartoum airport by Omer al-Sheikh head of national coordination body on 2 February 2021 (ST photo)February 2, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Volker Perthes, the head of the United Nation Mission Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday.

Perthes was appointed on 7 January 2021 by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres. His last moment appointment ended months of bargaining and consultations at the UN Security Council between several candidates.

He was received at Khartoum airport by Omer al-Sheikh, head of Sudanese coordination committee with the UN political mission to support the democratic transition and peace implementation in Sudan.

“I am looking forward to working with the transitional authorities and the great people of Sudan," said Perthes in the first statement issued by the UNITAMS after his arrival.

"UNITAMS has been established, and I will devote my energy on supporting Sudan achieve its goals of democratic transformation, peace, and economic recovery,” he further said.

He is expected to start his activities after a 7-day self-isolation period before to start his activities to ensure he is free of COVID 19.

(ST)

