MasterCard officially enters Sudanese market

February 3, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - MasterCard Inc. announced that it has authorized a Sudanese bank for the first time to issue cards with its name on it for use domestically and internationally.

The global payments processor said in a statement that Faisal Islamic Bank (FIB) in partnership with Network International "will issue Mastercard-branded debit, credit and prepaid payment cards in Sudan for use online, in-store and at ATMs".

"FIB will also connect local businesses to the Mastercard network using Network International technology, helping people and businesses enjoy more convenient, secure and easy-to-use ways to pay everywhere Mastercard is accepted across the globe" it added.

Sudan has been left out of the international financial system since the imposition of comprehensive US economic sanctions in 1997 and its inclusion on the Washington’s list for state sponsor of terrorism in 1993.

The two set of sanctions were revoked prompting more US companies to venture into the Sudanese market such as Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Pizz Hut.

More than half a dozen Sudanese banks got approval from the top major payments processing networks including visa as well as Mastercard.

But the rollout was delayed because the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) has yet to publish rules governing the transactions of these payment cards.

The Sudanese economy has been roiled recently by deep ailments namely soaring inflation rates and collapsing exchange rate. The latter in particular may have contributed to the holdup by CBoS.

FIS’s CEO Moawia Ahmed Elamin said that the Mastercard cards issued by his bank "will enable the bank’s customers to withdraw funds from ATMs globally, shop online, and transact at millions of merchants around the world that accept Mastercard payment cards"

"Faisal Islamic Bank is fully committed to broadening and growing the payments landscape in Sudan, which will have a positive impact on the economic growth of our nation. We look forward to introducing best practices and market-centric strategies which will benefit our customers".

(ST)