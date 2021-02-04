 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 4 February 2021

MasterCard officially enters Sudanese market

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 3, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - MasterCard Inc. announced that it has authorized a Sudanese bank for the first time to issue cards with its name on it for use domestically and internationally.

The global payments processor said in a statement that Faisal Islamic Bank (FIB) in partnership with Network International "will issue Mastercard-branded debit, credit and prepaid payment cards in Sudan for use online, in-store and at ATMs".

"FIB will also connect local businesses to the Mastercard network using Network International technology, helping people and businesses enjoy more convenient, secure and easy-to-use ways to pay everywhere Mastercard is accepted across the globe" it added.

Sudan has been left out of the international financial system since the imposition of comprehensive US economic sanctions in 1997 and its inclusion on the Washington’s list for state sponsor of terrorism in 1993.

The two set of sanctions were revoked prompting more US companies to venture into the Sudanese market such as Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Pizz Hut.

More than half a dozen Sudanese banks got approval from the top major payments processing networks including visa as well as Mastercard.

But the rollout was delayed because the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) has yet to publish rules governing the transactions of these payment cards.

The Sudanese economy has been roiled recently by deep ailments namely soaring inflation rates and collapsing exchange rate. The latter in particular may have contributed to the holdup by CBoS.

FIS’s CEO Moawia Ahmed Elamin said that the Mastercard cards issued by his bank "will enable the bank’s customers to withdraw funds from ATMs globally, shop online, and transact at millions of merchants around the world that accept Mastercard payment cards"

"Faisal Islamic Bank is fully committed to broadening and growing the payments landscape in Sudan, which will have a positive impact on the economic growth of our nation. We look forward to introducing best practices and market-centric strategies which will benefit our customers".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The language Yoweri Museveni of Uganda understands 2021-01-26 06:42:42 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Date: January 20, 2021 The focus of this article is to denote the type of the transitional process, dictators like Yoweri Museveni understand and force them out from the (...)

Darfuris call for protection in vain 2021-01-21 06:45:46 By Mohamed Osman “It is the same as in the old days,” Adam Rojal, a coordinator in an internally displaced community in Sudan’s Darfur region told me recently, describing ongoing violence from (...)

Invisible female victims of armed militia attacks in Darfur 2021-01-08 15:19:56 By SIHA Network* On October 19th 2020, an armed group burned down the IDP camps of Oum Assal, Babanousa and Om Zegerat in Gerida locality. Gerida locality is composed of a number of villages (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.