Ethiopia, Sudan foil terror attacks on UAE embassies



February 3, 2021 (ADDIS ABABA) - Ethiopia’s National Intelligence Service (NISS) said on Wednesday it had foiled a terrorist plot to attack the United Arab Emirates (UAE) embassies in Addis Ababa and Khartoum, adding they worked with Sudanese agency to arrest the group.

"The NISS has been monitoring the situation closely, the statement said, adding that NISS along with the Federal Police and other security forces, arrested 15 suspects, said the Ethiopian New Agency (ENA) on Wednesday.

The Ethiopian authorities seized heavy weapons and explosive devices in addition to various documents related to the planned terror bombings.

"The group took the mission from a foreign terrorist group and was preparing to inflict significant damage on properties and human lives," said the official agency.

According to the ENA, a second secrete group was also preparing for a similar terrorist attack on the UAE embassy in Khartoum, Sudan.

The "NISS which had previously received and monitored the information had partnered with the (Sudanese General Intelligence Service (GIS))to dismantle the network and hunt down the suspects".

The GIS did not react to the statement.

The Ethiopian security agency further said they had been monitoring the activities of these groups since November 2020 in collaboration with several foreign intelligence services in Europe, Asia and Africa.

One of the masterminds of the operations was arrested Swedish authorities, further said the ENA.

(ST)