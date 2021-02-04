COVID-19: South Sudan imposes lockdown, bans all gatherings

Chairman of the National Taskforce on COVID-19, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol (courtesy photo)

February 3, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan on Wednesday imposed a one-month lockdown, citing the recent surge in the COVID-19 pandemic in the world’s youngest nation and around the globe.

The chairman of the National Taskforce on COVID-19, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol said the measures include, a ban on all social gatherings such as sporting events, religious events, funeral, wedding ceremonies as well as political rallies in the country.

South Sudan has, in the last two days, registered over 100 new COVID-19 cases, taking it total figure to 4,267 since April, 2020.

A total of 66 people have died and 3,634 recovered from COVID-19 in South Sudan.

Also directed were the closure of all pre-schools, secondary schools and universities, with exception of classes scheduled for examinations with the observation of strict protective measures.

“…Both public and private sectors to make provision to allow non-essential staff to stay home or on a paid leave or alternate their staff in shifts,” partly reads the directive read on the state-owned SSBC.

Other measures, according to Akol, include closure of all businesses except restaurants adhering to COVID-19 measures, ensuring all incoming passengers on flights have COVID-19 test free certificates, mandatory wearing of masks, social distancing and avoiding handshakes.

“All the uniformed forces must strictly follow COVID-19 measures and finally, the national taskforce instructs the law enforcement agencies to take immediate action and impose the order as of today, 3 February, 2021,” further noted the directive.

The world is currently faced with COVID-19, a new virus that spreads so fast through droplet infection especially in crowded places and causes illness. It is spread from person to person through sneezing or coughing (droplet infection), human to human contact and contact with contaminated surfaces.

(ST)