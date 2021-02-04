Lam Akol suspends NDM deputy chairman

February 3, 2021 (JUBA) – The National Democratic Movement (NDM) chairman, Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin has suspended his deputy, Thompson Thon Teny for engaging in “destructive activities" likely to cause a split in the party.
Akol, in a February 3, 2021 letter, said he made several attempts to dissuade Teny from his involvement in subversive activities.
“Despite all these attempts, you continued to sow discord among members of the party,” partly reads the letter.
The deputy chairperson of the NDM is also accused of openly exposing internal matter of the South Sudanese opposition party in the media.
“All these activities are flagrant breach of Article 46, sub-sections (2), (4), (7), (8), (10) and (12) of the Basic Rule,” Akol further wrote.
The opposition party tasked an investigation committee to look into the matter.
